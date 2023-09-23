Late night crash claims life of Attala man

On Friday night the KPD responded to the 400 Block of East Adams St. to investigate a one vehicle crash near the former location of Culpepper Funeral Home. Upon arrival to the scene a Ford Fusion was found to be in flames south of the roadway. It appeared that the westbound vehicle left the roadway and hit a fire hydrant causing it to overturn, ejecting the male driver of the vehicle. Aid was rendered by the KFD until Attala EMS arrived on scene. The driver, 21-year old Shikell Lowery of Attala County, was pronounced dead on scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell from injuries sustained in the crash.