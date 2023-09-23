HomeLocalLate night crash claims life of Attala man

Late night crash claims life of Attala man

by
SHARE NOW

On Friday night the KPD responded to the 400 Block of East Adams St. to investigate a one vehicle crash near the former location of Culpepper Funeral Home.  Upon arrival to the scene a Ford Fusion was found to be in flames south of the roadway.  It appeared that the westbound vehicle left the roadway and hit a fire hydrant causing it to overturn, ejecting the male driver of the vehicle.  Aid was rendered by the KFD until Attala EMS arrived on scene.  The driver, 21-year old Shikell Lowery of Attala County, was pronounced dead on scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell from injuries sustained in the crash.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

DUIs and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Attala And Leake

Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Careless Driving Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUI, Shoplifting, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Junior Auxiliary Family Fun Night planned for this weekend

Man Sentenced for Selling Meth on Choctaw Reservation

Attala County Man Charged with Kidnapping in Lee County