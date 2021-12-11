Late night shopping in downtown Kosciusko set for Dec. 13

Late night shopping is returning to downtown Kosciusko.

Several businesses will stay open late Monday, Dec. 13 to help you get some Christmas gifts after hours.

Bushiness participating include:

Central Office Supply

Southern Magnolia Boutique

Grit & Grace

KB Creative

Merry Marketplace

Outfielder’s

oLive Juicery

Jason’s Southern Table

Sip Beverages

Central MS Flea Market

Additionally, the Kosciusko Attala Partnership will be holding carriage rides from 5:00 – 8:00 pm that night.