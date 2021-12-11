Home » Attala » Late night shopping in downtown Kosciusko set for Dec. 13

Late night shopping in downtown Kosciusko set for Dec. 13

Posted on

Late night shopping is returning to downtown Kosciusko.

Several businesses will stay open late Monday, Dec. 13 to help you get some Christmas gifts after hours.

Bushiness participating include:

  • Central Office Supply
  • Southern Magnolia Boutique
  • Grit & Grace
  • KB Creative
  • Merry Marketplace
  • Outfielder’s
  • oLive Juicery
  • Jason’s Southern Table
  • Sip Beverages
  • Central MS Flea Market

Additionally, the Kosciusko Attala Partnership will be holding carriage rides from 5:00 – 8:00 pm that night.

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment