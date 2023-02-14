Latest Update on This Week’s Storms

Forecasters say it looks like the worst of the weather in this part of central Mississippi this week will be from Thursday morning through mid-afternoon– although severe storms could move into western Mississippi as early as Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says damaging wind gusts, hail as big as golf ball and tornadoes will be possible. The storms are expected to continue until Thursday evening in eastern Mississippi.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Food Truck FrenzyTue, Mar 7 at 6:00pm
Food Truck Parking Lot
Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity BallSat, Apr 1 at 12:00am
Attala County Coliseum
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko