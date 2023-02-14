HomeLocalLatest Update on This Week’s Storms

Latest Update on This Week’s Storms

by

Forecasters say it looks like the worst of the weather in this part of central Mississippi this week will be from Thursday morning through mid-afternoon– although severe storms could move into western Mississippi as early as Wednesday night.  The National Weather Service says damaging wind gusts, hail as big as golf ball and tornadoes will be possible.  The storms are expected to continue until Thursday evening in eastern Mississippi.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Storms Forecast in MS This Week

Scattered Damage Reported After Thursday’s Storms

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

UPDATE: Stolen Vehicle Recovered by KPD

MEMA Update: At Least 66 Homes Damaged in This Week’s Storms

COVID Update: Fewer Cases, One Death