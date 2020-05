According Emergency personal Grigges was found safe in highway 19 south. No other info is known.

——————————–

According to Authorities, officials are on the look out for a missing teen.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail is asking everyone to be the look out for Landon Griggs.

He was last seen on highway 19 south towards Philadelphia with this blue hat on, white shirt, grey sweat pants.

If you have any any information on Landon, you are urged to contact the local authorities at 911 dispatch.