Law Enforcement Searching for Dangerous Fugitive Spotted in Leake County

UPDATED 5:00AM WEDNESDAY:

A manhunt overnight in Leake County for a jail escapee suspected of killing a man in Jackson this week. Someone in the Conway community east of Thomastown reported seeing a man who fits the description of Dylan Arrington. He’s one of four men who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond last weekend. And police say he’s believed to have wrecked a stolen motorcycle in Jackson Monday night, shooting and killing a minister from D’Lo who had stopped to help him. Police say he drove off in the victim’s truck.

Sheriff Randy Atkinson says the search continues this morning. “As of now, we haven’t found anything. We’ll continue to look to make sure he’s not still in that area.”

The sheriff’s office has been joined by MBI, the U-S marshals and other law enforcement agencies in the search. The man was said to be wearing dark sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. The citizen who reported seeing Arrington on his property told investigators he recognized him from his mug shot. And the sheriff says there’s some evidence he might have been there…

“It was some things we believe that was his that he had left inside of a little small trailer.”

And the sheriff says they haven’t seen the stolen truck that Arrington may be traveling in…

“We combed the area pretty good. We did not see the vehicle that was described that he might possibly be in. Somebody might have picked him up and got him out of here. That’s what we’re thinking.”

But Atkinson is asking county residents to keep their doors locked, remove keys and weapons from parked vehicles and if they see a trespasser on their property, to call the sheriff’s office instead of taking matters into their own hands.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, MBI, the Attorney General’s office, and several other agencies are searching for an escaped inmate from the Hinds County Detention Center (Dylan Arrington – pictured) that was spotted in the Conway community in Leake County. He is believed to be wearing dark colored sweatpants and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

LCSO asks that citizens use extreme caution at this time. If you hear noises, see something or someone suspicious, or have a trespasser on your property you should call law enforcement immediately. Emergency phone numbers for Leake County, Attala County, and surrounding areas will be posted below.

Emergency Phone Numbers:

–911

–Leake County Sheriff’s Office: 601-267-7361

–Carthage Police Department: 601-267-8011

–Attala County Sheriff’s Office: 662-289-5556

–Kosciusko Police Department: 662-289-3131

–Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office: 601-656-1414

–Philadelphia Police Department: 601-656-2131

–Winston County Sheriff’s Office: 662-773-5881

–Louisville Police Department: 662-773-3511