Law Enforcement was busy today with calls for disturbances, fires, and more

8:02 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on highway 43 South near Attala Road 1036 for a fire. The fire was on the porch and was quickly contained.

9:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to an area on Highway 12 near Burger King when they received reports of an individual on the side of the road that kept stepping into the roadway.

10:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on West Jefferson Street near the frozen food locker.

12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Veterans Memorial Drive.

12:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Fairground Street.

12:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a disturbance involving several adults as well as several juveniles on Fairground Street.

1:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Allen Street.

1:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a church on West Washington Street when they received calls regarding stolen property.

3:07 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a possible prowler in the area of Attala Road 3057.

