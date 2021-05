10:30 am – Attala City Fire responded to Fenwick Street for a lawnmower on fire.

10:39 am – Officials responded to Aponaug Road about a pit bull disturbance.

12:16 pm – Officials responded to Wendy’s about a disturbance.

12:58 pm – Caller called in advising officials come out to Attala Road 1167 for a disturbance.