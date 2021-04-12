Leake Academy Student crowned Miss Natchez Trace Festival 2021

Leake Academy student Bailey Katherine Thompson is your 2021 Miss Natchez Trace Festival.

Thompson was crowned Friday night during the annual Miss Natchez Trace Festival Pageant.

Bailey Katherine is the daughter of Chad and Alysha Thompson. She is a senior at Leake Academy where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and the Lady Rebel Softball team.

Thompson assumes the crown from 2019 winner Morgan Mcglothin.

In addition to Miss Natchez Trace Festival, winners were announced in age groups ranging from 1 month – 18.

2021 winners include