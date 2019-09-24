Leake County authorities arrest man for shooting baby

A man armed with a 12 gage shotgun shot into a car hitting a 1-year-old baby in Leake County.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on Waggoner Road where two men were fighting.

25-year old Daniel Uriah Momon went into the house and came out with a shotgun, firing into a car outside.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said “1-year-old Jamaryan Johnson-Walker , who was in the car, was hit in the hip and taken to the hospital.”

“The bullet exited the child’s leg. He is in stable condition,” continued Waggoner.

Another person came out of the home with a hand gun and shot Momon. Momon was treated and released from the hospital.

Momon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Momon was transported to the Leake County Jail. The shooting is under investigation.