Leake County MSU Alumni Hosting Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson

The Leake County MSU Alumni Association will host Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson on Wednesday, August 7 at Red Bird Farms, located at 460 Massey Road in Kosciusko.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with a BBQ meal served at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at ticketscandy.com.

In addition to hearing from Mississippi State sports analyst Steve Robertson, the evening will include a book signing and autograph session, silent auction, raffle for a grill, and a split-the-pot raffle.

All proceeds benefit the Leake County MSU Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. The event is open to the public.