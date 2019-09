The Leake County Sheriff’s Reserve 8th annual PCA Rodeo will be September 27 and 28 at the Carthage Coliseum beginning at 7:30 PM each night.

There will be Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Barrell Racing and more.

Admission is $10 for Adults, $5 for children 9-17, and free for kids 8 and under.

At 5 pm on Saturday, September 28 there will be Rodeo Parade around the Courthouse Square.

Everyone is invited to bring your horses, mules, and wagons.