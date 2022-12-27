HomeAttalaLeake County Sheriff’s Rodeo Coming to Carthage Soon

Leake County Sheriff’s Rodeo Coming to Carthage Soon

The Leake County Sheriff’s Rodeo is Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Carthage Coliseum and is produced by the Lone Star Rodeo Company.

Entry to the event is $12 for adults ($10 in advance), $8 for children ages 4-12 ($6 in advance), and free for children 3 years of age and under.

Main events will kick off at 7:30 pm each night.  Children’s events such as “Kids Gold Rush” and the “Best Dressed Cowboy & Cowgirl Contest” will begin 30 minutes before each showtime.

Both nights will feature bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

