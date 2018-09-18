Happening today: Leake County to hold Community Strategic Planning Forum

The Leake County Development Association is inviting Leake County residents to participate in the first-ever community strategic planning forum. The Community Strategic Forum is a chance for both community leaders and citizens to create a desired future for residents in Leake County.

“The Leake County Development Association in conjunction with the Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be hosting a series of forums throughout Leake County. The purpose of these forums will be to allow people to give their input in the way their community grows,” Russell Baty, Director Main Street Chamber of Leake County.

Community Strategic Planning Forums will be held on Tuesday, September 18 form 11 am – 1 pm and 4:30 pm – 6 pm. Three locations have been chosen to provide easy access to Leake County residents: Carthage – Chamber Center, Walnut Grove – Library, and Lena – Old School.

“The way the forums will work, people will come in and answer a questionnaire. You don’t have to stay the full time and people will be on hand to help. You will be giving your input into the way you would like to see Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena and all of Leake County grow,” says Baty.

This is an opportunity for Leake County residents to have a voice in developing a plan that sets out local priorities and meets local needs. Creating the Community Strategic Plan is a process that requires active participation from Leake County’s community leaders and citizens.

During the process there will be opportunities for citizen to answer questions about the needs of Leake County like: What would improve the quality of life in Leake County? What do you consider the most marketable attribute or asset of Leake County? What would you like to see done with the old national guard armory building?

“It is only with input from the community that we can create the quality of life that aligns with the community’s values and wishes. Your input also allows us to tailor our recruiting efforts ensuring new employers are a good fit for Leake County,” Mala Burns, Executive Director Leake County Development Association.

The Leake County Development Association works to recruit new retail and commercial business to Leake County. The information provided will be used to help choose new businesses that the citizens of Leake County want.