Leaving the scene, fake I.D. & other recent Kosciusko arrests

On11-8-2023, Lavon Mallett, a 62 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Heald Street by Lt. Michael Jones.

On 11-8-2023, Kandis Love, a 37 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Leaving the Scene and No Insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Austin Williams.

On 11-7-2023, Tina Morgan, a 52 year old w/f from Malvern, AR, was arrested for False Identifying Information on Highway 35 South by Captain James Ward.

On 11-6-2023.Michael Armstrong, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace, Public Profanity, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Controlled Substance on Goodman Street by Captain James Ward.

On 11-6-2023, Elizabeth March, a 50 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on Chatwin Street by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 11-4-2023, Ricardo Webb, a 55 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Theft of Rental Property with the assistance of Durant Police Department by Lt Michael Jones

On 11-3-2023, Miranda Moore, a 29 year old w/f from Kosciusko was arrested on Arrowhead Drive for Failure to Appear in Court by Lt. Michael Jones.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

 

 

