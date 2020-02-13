Legendary rodeo clown passes away

Lecile Harris, four-time Pro Rodeo Clown of the Year, passed away peacefully in his sleep last night, after finishing his appearance at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson. Lecile, a 64 year rodeo veteran, worked nearly 125 performances a year at the world’s biggest rodeos. He was 83.

Lecile entered the rodeo scene as a bullfighter in the 1950s and ‘60s and helped transform the sport from thrill show to the skillful art it is today. He also worked on various TV shows, including a regular role on “HEE HAW” and movies like “The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James” and “W.W. and the Dixie Dance Kings” with Burt Reynolds.

Boswell Media will miss him and sends love and prayers to his family and rodeo family.

Thank you Lecile for all the joy and laughter you brought us.