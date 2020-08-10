Legislators Return To Work, Gov. Reeves Sued

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are returning to the Capitol to deal with the unfinished state budget as leaders are clashing with Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. The House and Senate will convene Monday. The state budget year started July 1. A week later, Reeves vetoed parts of the education budget because it didn’t fund a bonus pay plan for some teachers. He also vetoed parts of a bill allocating federal coronavirus relief money. House leaders have sued the governor over the partial vetoes. Overriding a veto would take a two-thirds majority. Legislators also need to set a Department of Marine Resources budget.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press