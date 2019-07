A benefit for Lesa Ann Ellis will be held Saturday, July 20 at the Old Sallis School beginning at 10:00 am.

The festivities for the day include an auction, bounce houses for kids, cake walk, and a gospel singing.

Pulled pork, hot dogs, and snow cones will be for sale.

Modern Woodman of America has pledged to match funds of up $2500.

For more information, contact Brittany McElroy at 662-385-5641.