Two weeks left to register to vote in November election

There are two weeks left to register if you want to vote in the November election.

The deadline to sign up to vote in this years election is Monday, Oct. 9.

You can register one of many ways including online, by mail or at the Attala County Circuit Clerks office.

For more information about how you can register today or for an online voter application links see below.

I need a Mississippi Voter Registration Form.

How do I register to vote in Mississippi?

Attala County Circuit Clerk
100 Courthouse, Ste. 1
Kosciusko, MS 39090
Phone: 662-289-1471
Fax: 662-289-7666
Email: [email protected]

