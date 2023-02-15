Level 3 Storm Threat Posted for Local Area for Thursday

HomeLocalLevel 3 Storm Threat Posted for Local Area for Thursday

The threat of severe weather in this part of central Mississippi is increasing.  The National Weather Service has put much of the local area under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes on Thursday.  There’s a Level 2 “slight” risk farther west.  Stormy weather could move into western Mississippi late tonight with the storms intensifying as they move through eastern Mississippi Thursday afternoon.

