A Holmes County man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Starkville.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 20-year-old Samuel Lee Roberts has been charged in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting that injured two people.

The shooting happened at Chadwick Place apartments, located on East Lee Blvd. just north of the campus of Mississippi State University.

Roberts is charged with with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.