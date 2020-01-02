Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin playing tonight in Under Armour All-America Game

Philadelphia’s #5, Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin, will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game tonight in Orlando, Florida.

Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin will be sporting the #23 for tonight’s Under Armour All-America Game.

The game will be televised live on ESPN2 @5:00 p.m. CST.

The Under Armour All-American Football Game is one of the most elite events for a high school football player to be invited to.

Every year, the top 100 high school football players in the nation are selected to compete.

NFL players like Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and A.J. Green were all selected as Under Armour All-Americans when they were in high school.

Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin is one of the lucky 100 high school seniors that will be competing in this year’s game.

The Mississippi State commit will be joined by other elite high school football players from all across the United States, with many committed to Division I programs like himself.