Light Pole Catches Fire and Gas Leak in Ethel

On Sunday at 3:59am, fire and deputies were dispatched to Attala Road 2203 for a report of a light pole having caught fire.

At 11:47am, there was a report of a gas leak at the Ethel Quick Stop. Upon arrival, the store was momentarily evacuated for safety reasons.

At 12:34pm, deputies were requested to a residence on Attala Road 5053 for a domestic disturbance.

At 2:07pm, deputies and Attala Fire responded to a grass fire on Hwy 14 west near the county line.

At 7:42pm, officers were requested to Campbell Motel for a report of stolen property.