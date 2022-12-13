Lions Club delays Christmas basket delivery

The Kosciusko Lions Club is delaying delivery of its Christmas food baskets.

Baskets will now be delivered Thursday, Dec. 15.

Members originally planned to deliver baskets Wednesday, Dec. 14, but decided to postpone a day due to the threat of severe weather throughout central Mississippi.

Every Christmas, the club assembles and delivers around 240 Christmas food baskets to those in need throughout Kosciusko and Attala County.

Each food basket contain perishable and non-perishable goods at a cost of approximately $100.00.

For more information, contact any member of the Kosciusko Lions Club.