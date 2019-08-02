Home » Local » List of Attala County voting precincts

List of Attala County voting precincts

District I

  • South Central – Old KJHS (Tipton Street)
  • Williamsville – Community House

District II

  • Northeast – Attala Coliseum
  • McCool – McCool Fire Station
  • Liberty Chapel – Masonic Lodge
  • Berea – Community House

District III

  • Northwest – Attala County Courthouse
  • North Central – Riding Arena
  • Carmack – School Building
  • Possumneck – Community House
  • Hesterville – Masonic Lodge

District IV

  • Southwest – Building by Palestine Church
  • Newport – McDaniel’s Store
  • Sallis – Sallis Fire Station
  • McAdams – McAdams School

District V

  • East – Jason Niles Park Pavilion
  • Providence – Providence Fire Station
  • Zama – Zama Fire Station
  • Thompson – Harmony Church
  • Ethel – Ethel Fire Station

