List of Attala County voting precincts

District I

South Central – Old KJHS (Tipton Street)

Williamsville – Community House

District II

Northeast – Attala Coliseum

McCool – McCool Fire Station

Liberty Chapel – Masonic Lodge

Berea – Community House

District III

Northwest – Attala County Courthouse

North Central – Riding Arena

Carmack – School Building

Possumneck – Community House

Hesterville – Masonic Lodge

District IV

Southwest – Building by Palestine Church

Newport – McDaniel’s Store

Sallis – Sallis Fire Station

McAdams – McAdams School

District V

East – Jason Niles Park Pavilion

Providence – Providence Fire Station

Zama – Zama Fire Station

Thompson – Harmony Church

Ethel – Ethel Fire Station

