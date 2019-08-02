List of Attala County voting precincts

District I
- South Central – Old KJHS (Tipton Street)
- Williamsville – Community House
District II
- Northeast – Attala Coliseum
- McCool – McCool Fire Station
- Liberty Chapel – Masonic Lodge
- Berea – Community House
District III
- Northwest – Attala County Courthouse
- North Central – Riding Arena
- Carmack – School Building
- Possumneck – Community House
- Hesterville – Masonic Lodge
District IV
- Southwest – Building by Palestine Church
- Newport – McDaniel’s Store
- Sallis – Sallis Fire Station
- McAdams – McAdams School
District V
- East – Jason Niles Park Pavilion
- Providence – Providence Fire Station
- Zama – Zama Fire Station
- Thompson – Harmony Church
- Ethel – Ethel Fire Station
Boswell Media, Breezy 101, and Breezynews.com will provide complete coverage of the 2019 Democratic and Republican primaries beginning at 7:00 pm Tuesday, Aug. 6.