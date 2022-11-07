List of Attala County voting precincts.

If you aren’t sure where to vote, input your address HERE and it will give you the correct location.

District I

South Central – Old KJHS (Tipton Street)

Williamsville – Williamsville Baptist Church gym

District II

Northeast – Attala County Coliseum

McCool – McCool Fire Station

Liberty Chapel – Masonic Lodge

Berea – Community House

District III

Northwest – Attala County Courthouse

North Central – Riding Arena

Carmack – School Building

Possumneck – Springdale Baptist Church

Hesterville – Masonic Lodge

District IV

Southwest – Building by Palestine Church

Newport – Longhorn’s Steakhouse

Sallis – New St. James Church of God

McAdams – McAdams School

District V