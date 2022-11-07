List of Attala County voting precincts.
If you aren’t sure where to vote, input your address HERE and it will give you the correct location.
District I
- South Central – Old KJHS (Tipton Street)
- Williamsville – Williamsville Baptist Church gym
District II
- Northeast – Attala County Coliseum
- McCool – McCool Fire Station
- Liberty Chapel – Masonic Lodge
- Berea – Community House
District III
- Northwest – Attala County Courthouse
- North Central – Riding Arena
- Carmack – School Building
- Possumneck – Springdale Baptist Church
- Hesterville – Masonic Lodge
District IV
- Southwest – Building by Palestine Church
- Newport – Longhorn’s Steakhouse
- Sallis – New St. James Church of God
- McAdams – McAdams School
District V
- East – Jason Niles Park Pavilion
- Providence – Providence Fire Station
- Zama – Zama Fire Station
- Thompson – Harmony Church
- Ethel – Ethel Fire Station