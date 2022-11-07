HomeAttalaList of Attala County voting precincts

List of Attala County voting precincts

List of Attala County voting precincts.

If you aren’t sure where to vote, input your address HERE and it will give you the correct location.

District I

  • South Central – Old KJHS (Tipton Street)
  • Williamsville – Williamsville Baptist Church gym

District II

  • Northeast – Attala County Coliseum
  • McCool – McCool Fire Station
  • Liberty Chapel – Masonic Lodge
  • Berea – Community House

District III

  • Northwest – Attala County Courthouse
  • North Central – Riding Arena
  • Carmack – School Building
  • Possumneck – Springdale Baptist Church
  • Hesterville – Masonic Lodge

District IV

  • Southwest – Building by Palestine Church
  • Newport – Longhorn’s Steakhouse
  • Sallis – New St. James Church of God
  • McAdams – McAdams School

District V

  • East – Jason Niles Park Pavilion
  • Providence – Providence Fire Station
  • Zama – Zama Fire Station
  • Thompson – Harmony Church
  • Ethel – Ethel Fire Station

 

