HomeAttalaList: Qualified candidates for 2023 State elected offices

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 State elected offices

by
Source: MS.Gov

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for State of Mississippi offices in the 2023 election…

Governor

  • Brandon Presley, D
  • Tate Reeves (i), R
  • Gregory Wash, D
  • John Witcher, R

Lieutenant Governor

  • Delbert Hosemann (i), R
  • Shane Quick, R
  • Tiffany Longino

Secretary of State

  • Michael Watson (i), R

Attorney General

  • Lynn Fitch (i), R

State Auditor

  • Shad White (i), R

State Treasurer

  • David McRae (i), R

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

  • Robert Bradford, D
  • Andy Gipson (i), R

Insurance Commissioner

  • Mike Chaney (i), R

Northern District Public Service Commissioner

  • Mandy Gunasekara, R
  • Tanner Newman, R

Northern District Transportation Commissioner

  • John Caldwell (i), R

Senate District 14

  • Lydia Chassaniol (i), R

Senate District 21

  • Barbara Blackmon (i), D

House District 27

  • Kenneth Walker (i), D
  • James Woods, D

House District 47

  • Bryant Clark (i), D

House District 48

  • Cliff Hays, R
  • Jason White (i), R

District Attorney – District 5

  • Adam Hopper, R
  • Rosalind Jordan, R

District Attorney – District 21

  • Akillie Oliver (i), D

The complete list of qualified candidates for all state offices can be found HERE.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Former MS State QB reportedly joining Holmes CC coaching staff

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – January 19, 2023

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – January 5, 2023

Speaker pro tem expects surplus funds, infrastructure, and healthcare to dominate 2023 legislative session

Boswell Media’s Breck Riley to join statewide broadcast of MHSAA state championships