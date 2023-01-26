List: Qualified candidates for 2023 State elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for State of Mississippi offices in the 2023 election…
Governor
- Brandon Presley, D
- Tate Reeves (i), R
- Gregory Wash, D
- John Witcher, R
Lieutenant Governor
- Delbert Hosemann (i), R
- Shane Quick, R
- Tiffany Longino
Secretary of State
- Michael Watson (i), R
Attorney General
- Lynn Fitch (i), R
State Auditor
- Shad White (i), R
State Treasurer
- David McRae (i), R
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Robert Bradford, D
- Andy Gipson (i), R
Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Chaney (i), R
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
- Mandy Gunasekara, R
- Tanner Newman, R
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
- John Caldwell (i), R
Senate District 14
- Lydia Chassaniol (i), R
Senate District 21
- Barbara Blackmon (i), D
House District 27
- Kenneth Walker (i), D
- James Woods, D
House District 47
- Bryant Clark (i), D
House District 48
- Cliff Hays, R
- Jason White (i), R
District Attorney – District 5
- Adam Hopper, R
- Rosalind Jordan, R
District Attorney – District 21
- Akillie Oliver (i), D
The complete list of qualified candidates for all state offices can be found HERE.