HomeLocalListen to Ethel Tigers softball on Breezy 101

Listen to Ethel Tigers softball on Breezy 101

by
SHARE NOW

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce radio coverage of Ethel Lady Tigers softball.

Fans and supporters will be able to listen to the team’s South State Championships Series against Stringer on a number of platforms.

The game will be carried live on Breezy 101.1 on your radio dial.

Additionally, the game can be heard on your smartphone with the Breezy 101 mobile app.

Finally, the game will also be available via the Listen Live Audio Stream here at Breezynews.com.

Broadcast Details

Stringer vs Ethel

  • Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
  • Smartphone (Apple): Breezy 101 App
  • Smartphone (Android): Breezy 101 App
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Game 1: Thursday, May 9, 7:00 pm
  • Game 2: Friday, May 10, 7:00 pm
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 11, 7:00 pm

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Holmes CC softball coach announces retirement

Ethel softball advances to South State Championship

Kosciusko Whippets End Baseball Season with Loss to Ripley Tigers

Double Victory: Ethel Baseball and Softball Teams Secure Wins

Local baseball and softball teams to play in 3rd round playoff series this weekend

Kosciusko softball to face West Lauderdale in 3rd round playoff series