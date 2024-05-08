Listen to Ethel Tigers softball on Breezy 101

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce radio coverage of Ethel Lady Tigers softball.

Fans and supporters will be able to listen to the team’s South State Championships Series against Stringer on a number of platforms.

The game will be carried live on Breezy 101.1 on your radio dial.

Additionally, the game can be heard on your smartphone with the Breezy 101 mobile app.

Finally, the game will also be available via the Listen Live Audio Stream here at Breezynews.com.

Broadcast Details

Stringer vs Ethel

