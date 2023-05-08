Little Whippet Cheer camp forms due this Friday

Kosciusko Cheerleaders will host Little Whippet Cheer camp Thursday, May 25 – Friday, May 26.

Times for Thursday are 8:00 am – 11:30 am.

Friday there will be a parent showcase at 10:30 am.

The camp will be held at the Kosciusko High School gym.

Entry forms are due Friday, May 12.

The little Whippet cheerleaders who attend this camp will perform with the high school cheerleaders at a pep-rally and on field prior to a KHS football game this fall.

For more information, contact Manza Blaine at [email protected] or 662-289-4653