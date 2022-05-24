HomeAttalaLittle Whippet Cheer camp location change

Little Whippet Cheer camp location change

by

There’s been a change of location to the Little Whippet Spirit Camp.

The camp will now be held at the Attala County Coliseum.

Kosciusko Cheerleaders will host the camp Thursday, May 26 -Friday, May 27 from 8:00 am -11:30 am each day.

Anyone that is already registered will get a call from a KHS cheerleader with more details.

The little Whippet cheerleaders who attend this camp will perform at the Kosciusko Whippets first home football game this fall.

For more information, contact Manza Blaine at manza.blaine@kosciuskoschools.com or 662-289-4653

