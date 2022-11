The Kosciusko Little Whippets youth football teams brought home some hardware this weekend.

The organizations 5&6-year-old sqaud won the Mississippi Gridiron Youth League Super Bowl in Starkville against the West Point Packers.

Additionally, the 9&10-year-old Little Whippets played for the Super Bowl, but fell short against West Point, finishing as runners-up and bringing home the 2022 MGYL Super Bowl Runner trophy.