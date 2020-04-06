Live birthday shout outs coming to Mississippi kids from Governor Tate Reeves

Live Birthday Shout Outs are coming to Mississippi Kids from Governor Tate Reeves.

The initiative launches this week during the Governor’s Facebook Live news conferences.

The Governor said on Facebook “It’s really hard for Mississippi kids to celebrate a birthday right now. Social distancing means no parties. That’s rough. If you have a daughter or son that would want a shout out from the Governor on their birthday this week, fill out the linked form with their name and their birthdate. Then stay tuned and maybe we can give them a fun surprise to keep spirits up in a tough time! I’ll do as many as I possibly can! God bless!”

Link Form https://forms.gle/ppbSXMHRz26xyKna9Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/tatereeves