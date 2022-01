Live Storm Updates

..A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL LOWNDES COUNTY... AT 616 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR CALEDONIA, OR 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF VERNON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY... AT 603 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER STEENS, OR NEAR COLUMBUS AFB, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH.

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY... AT 602 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER COLUMBUS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH.

..A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND LOWNDES COUNTIES... AT 540 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR BENT OAK, OR 12 MILES SOUTH OF WEST POINT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKTIBBEHA...SOUTHEASTERN CLAY AND LOWNDES COUNTIES... AT 535 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR SESSUMS, OR 10 MILES EAST OF STARKVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSON HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN NOXUBEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI... SOUTHEASTERN OKTIBBEHA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI... SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI... LOWNDES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI... * UNTIL 630 PM CST. * AT 529 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER OKTOC, OR 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF STARKVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH.

A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN NOXUBEE, NORTHWESTERN KEMPER AND NORTHEASTERN NESHOBA COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM CST... AT 317 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BLUFF SPRINGS, OR 8 MILES SOUTH OF PRESTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH.