Live with Faith gospel singing coming soon to Kosciusko

The Attala County Community Choir will host the Live with Faith gospel singing at the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club in Kosciusko on Sunday, October 8th.  The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The Live with Faith gospel singing is presented in memory of Lashundra Rockett.  Special guests include Marva Nicole of the Mississippi Mass Choir and Zacarias Washington, a 14-year-old soloist and minister.

The Attala County Community Choir invites the public to attend.  The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club is located at 500 Knox Rd. in Kosciusko.

 

