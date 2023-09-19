Live with Faith gospel singing coming soon to Kosciusko

The Attala County Community Choir will host the Live with Faith gospel singing at the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club in Kosciusko on Sunday, October 8th. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The Live with Faith gospel singing is presented in memory of Lashundra Rockett. Special guests include Marva Nicole of the Mississippi Mass Choir and Zacarias Washington, a 14-year-old soloist and minister.

The Attala County Community Choir invites the public to attend. The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club is located at 500 Knox Rd. in Kosciusko.