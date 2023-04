Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Thursday, April 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

The 18-wheeler was loaded and hauling wood chips. Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend says the truck left the road and overturned. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.