Thunderstorm Watch Cancelled For Local Area

The severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled for this part of Mississippi.  Earlier today, severe storms packing winds measured at up to 55 miles an hour ripped part of the roof off a building in Belzoni and knocked down trees in several places including Holmes County

