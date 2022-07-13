Scattered Storm Damage Reported

A few trees were blown down in this part of central Mississippi as severe storms moved through today. Trees were knocked down in Attala County– on Highway 12 near Ethel and on the Natchez Trace southwest of French Camp. Also, power lines were blown down in Leake County northwest of Edinburg. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 pm for portions of the local area. But the watch has been cancelled for Attala County.

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour are possible along with some hail.

Counties in the watch area include Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton and Scott.

A heat advisory also remains in effect.

Remember that a severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews for updates throughout the day.