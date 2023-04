Several area athletes placed well in the MHSAA Powerlifting Championships over the weekend at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Junior Javen Mallet of Kosciusko finished 2nd place in the 242-lb division.

Ethel 8th-grader Kendarious Payton also captured a 2nd place finish in the 114-lb weight class.

In the girl’s competition, McAdams’ Shawnessey Martin placed 3rd in the 165-weight class.

Additionally, Kosciusko’s Nathan Hill finished 4th in the 114-lb division.