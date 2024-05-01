Local baseball and softball teams to play in 3rd round playoff series this weekend

Several local baseball and softball teams will play in the 3rd round of the MHSAA playoffs this weekend.

Ethel baseball and softball will both have home field advantage this round.

In game 1, the baseball team will host Resurrection Catholic and the softball team will face Salem. Both those games have been moved up to Thursday due to the threat of rain.

Kosciusko baseball and softball will both go on the for their game one matchups. Those games have also been bumped up to Thursday.

Baseball will play at Ripley while softball will travel to face West Lauderdale.

The schedules and brackets for all four teams are posted below.

Baseball –

Ripley vs Kosciusko



Game 1 – 7:00 pm, Friday, May 2 (Ripley)

Game 2 – 6:00 pm, Saturday, May 4 (Kosciusko)

Game 3 – 6:00 pm, Monday, May 6 (Ripley) *If necessary*

4A Baseball Bracket

Softball

West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko



Game 1 – 6:30 pm, Thursday, May 2 (Collinsville)

Game 2 – 7:00 pm, Friday, May 3 (@ Kosciusko)

Game 3 – 7:00 pm, Monday, May 6 (Collinsville) *If necessary*

4A Softball Bracket

Baseball

Resurrection Catholic vs Ethel



Game 1 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 2 (Ethel)

Game 2 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, May 4 (Pascagoula)

Game 3 – 7:00 pm, Monday, May 6 (Ethel) *If necessary*

1A Baseball Bracket

Softball

Salem vs Ethel



Game 1 – 5:00 pm, Thursday, May 2 (Ethel)

Game 2 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4 (Salem)

Game 3 – TBD, Monday, May 6 (Ethel) *If necessary*

1A Softball Bracket