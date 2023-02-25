HomeAttalaLocal baseball/softball scoreboard

Local baseball/softball scoreboard

by

Scroll right for baseball and softball scores from across central Mississippi.

Social Media Feeds:

Kosciusko Baseball

@BaseballKosy
Kosciusko Baseball
10 hours ago
@BaseballKosy Today’s home game with Pearl has been moved to April 20, JV at 5 V at 7!
@BaseballKosy
Kosciusko Baseball
19 hours ago
@BaseballKosy JV picked up a 4-6 win today rallying back late - V fell short 9-6. Back at it at home tomorrow with Pearl! JV and V @ 5&7. less than 24 hours until we are back at it finding ways to get better!
@BaseballKosy
Kosciusko Baseball
1 day ago
@BaseballKosy Come out to the field tonight and support your KO boys as we take on Starkville! JV at 5 - V at 7! #OwnIt

Kosciusko Softball

@WhippetSoftball
Kosciusko Softball
4 hours ago
@WhippetSoftball Tomorrow’s game at Lewisburg has been canceled due to the weather.
@WhippetSoftball
Kosciusko Softball
1 day ago
Tweet Image
@WhippetSoftball Congratulations to Anna Grace Whitehead for being selected to play in the MAC 4A/5A/6A All-Star Game. Proud of you! https://t.co/P9CO0Au37j
@WhippetSoftball
Kosciusko Softball
1 day ago
Tweet Image
@WhippetSoftball Congratulations to Makynlee Dickerson for being selected to play in the MAC Rising Stars Futures Game! Proud of you! https://t.co/euWHAnVnvX

Ethel Softball

@tigerfastpitch
Ethel High School Softball
1 day ago
Tweet Image
@tigerfastpitch Congratulations to Lizzy Rae on making the 1A-3A south all star team! https://t.co/aTNZPGGBMz
@tigerfastpitch
Ethel High School Softball
3 days ago
@tigerfastpitch Ethel Varsity wins 15-0. JV wins 5-0. We are heading back to cheer on our Tiger Baseball team against Kosciusko. Varsity Baseball starts at 7. Meet us there and bring a large crowd.
@tigerfastpitch
Ethel High School Softball
3 days ago
@tigerfastpitch End of 2. Ethel 15-0.

McAdams High School

@McAdamsBulldogs
McAdams High School
2 days ago
Tweet Image
@McAdamsBulldogs RT @misshsaa: Purchase tickets for the MHSAA Basketball Quarterfinals on GoFan https://t.co/icgyhfirvL https://t.co/GVOIEqgydV
@McAdamsBulldogs
McAdams High School
2 days ago
Tweet Image
@McAdamsBulldogs ‼️‼️‼️ Information for the game on Thursday vs West Tallahatchie @ Clinton HS. No outside food allowed. Clear bag policy for spectators. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased online at https://t.co/tZRtXhnNW7https://t.co/0tb01jMfBP https://t.co/Bg8kBgddlh
@McAdamsBulldogs
McAdams High School
3 days ago
Tweet Image
@McAdamsBulldogs Your NEW 24/7 MCADAMS HIGH SCHOOL Sideline Store is officially up and running. To celebrate, we"re offering fans an epic, month-long promotion--25% OFF sitewide when you use code SPIRIT. https://t.co/KZgvCSQKAf https://t.co/aIoZJmw68n

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Audio: Local students organize Souper Sunday meal giveaway

Photos: Local students kick off FFA Week

Photo: Lions Club donates to local students participating in Lions Band

Local basketball teams move into playoffs

Photo: Local students compete at Skills USA competition

Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County