Local baseball/softball scoreboard

Scroll right for baseball and softball scores from across central Mississippi.
Kosciusko Baseball
@BaseballKosy Today’s home game with Pearl has been moved to April 20, JV at 5 V at 7!
@BaseballKosy JV picked up a 4-6 win today rallying back late - V fell short 9-6. Back at it at home tomorrow with Pearl! JV and V @ 5&7. less than 24 hours until we are back at it finding ways to get better!
@BaseballKosy Come out to the field tonight and support your KO boys as we take on Starkville! JV at 5 - V at 7! #OwnIt
Kosciusko Softball
@WhippetSoftball Tomorrow’s game at Lewisburg has been canceled due to the weather.
@WhippetSoftball Congratulations to Anna Grace Whitehead for being selected to play in the MAC 4A/5A/6A All-Star Game. Proud of you! https://t.co/P9CO0Au37j
@WhippetSoftball Congratulations to Makynlee Dickerson for being selected to play in the MAC Rising Stars Futures Game! Proud of you! https://t.co/euWHAnVnvX
Ethel Softball
@tigerfastpitch Congratulations to Lizzy Rae on making the 1A-3A south all star team! https://t.co/aTNZPGGBMz
@tigerfastpitch Ethel Varsity wins 15-0. JV wins 5-0. We are heading back to cheer on our Tiger Baseball team against Kosciusko. Varsity Baseball starts at 7. Meet us there and bring a large crowd.
@tigerfastpitch End of 2. Ethel 15-0.
McAdams High School
@McAdamsBulldogs ‼️‼️‼️ Information for the game on Thursday vs West Tallahatchie @ Clinton HS. No outside food allowed. Clear bag policy for spectators. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased online at https://t.co/tZRtXhnNW7https://t.co/0tb01jMfBP https://t.co/Bg8kBgddlh
