Local baseball team wins state tournament

A local baseball team won a state championship over the weekend.

Thunder Baseball won the 2019 USSSA 10U AAA State Championship in Brandon.

The team went undefeated all the way to the title, winning the championship with a 9-3 win over the Mizuno Golden Spikes.

The will travel to Orange Beach, AL to compete in the USSSA World Series June 30 through July 6 and will be competing against 28 teams from Mississippi, Louisana, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

Team members are: (bottom left to right) Jones Roberson, Brooks Kuhn, Braydon Rigby, Austin Horne, Bradley Goss, James Dalton Cummins, (top left to right) Cody Polson, Hayes Tyler, Rece Atkinson, Aidan Howard, and Jackson Schuler

Coaches: Robby Horne, Roy Cummins, And Shea Schuler