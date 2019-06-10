Local baseballer wins Houston Astros Pitch, Hit and Run competition

A local baseball player won a Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition Sunday.

Aidan Howard, from West, won the 11/12 year-old Houston Astros Team Championship.

Howard and the other finalists competed Sunday at Minute Maid Park prior to Houston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. The winners were recognized on the field during a pre-game ceremony.

Howard advanced to the finals after winning the sectional competition in Hattiesburg last week.

Pitch, Hit and Run competitions are put on by every MLB team.

From the official MLB Pitch, Hit and Run website:

Each youngster MUST first participate at a Local Competition. The 1st Place All-Around, Pitching, Hitting and Running Champions in each division age group advance to the Sectional Competition.

At the Sectional Competition, the youngster must be a 1st Place All-Around Champion in his/her division age group in order to become eligible to advance to the Team Championship. The Sectional All-Around Champions’ scores are compared with the other Sectional Champions’ scores in that respective MLB team market. The Top 3 participants in each division age group advance to the Team Championship. The Sectional Champion does NOT automatically advance to the Team Championship.

After the Team Championships, the All-Around Champions in each division age group are ranked nationally by total score. The champions’ scores from all 30 team markets are compared and the top scorers in each division age group nationwide advance to the National Finals.

Competitors that reach the National Finals will compete in Cleveland, OH during the MLB All-Star Weekend.

Aidan plays locally for Thunder Baseball, a 10U AAA travel baseball team based out of Kosciusko.



Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101 later this week to hear more from Aidan.

Pictures: Teresa Howard