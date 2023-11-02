Local basketball players make preseason watch list

Several basketball players in the local area have made a2023-2024 Preseason Players to Watch list from Capital Sports MS.

In total, five players from Attala County were named to the list.

For Kosciusko, senior Andrew Mancell, juniors Ryan Tillman and Jeremi Wilkes, and sophomore Cory Guyton made the list.

Also making the list was senior forward Tyrick Davis from McAdams.

Additionally, the McAdams Bulldogs made the publications preseason Top 5 poll. The Bulldogs come in ranked at number 5 in the 1A poll.

The complete preseason watchlist and rankings can be found HERE.