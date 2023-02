Several local basketball teams will being post season play this week.

Both the McAdams Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will host games in the 1A playoffs.

The Lady Bulldogs will host Richton Monday, Feb. 13.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Bulldogs will host Enterprise-Lincoln.

Additionally, the Kosciusko Lady Whippets will play in the 4A postseason tournament.

The Lady Whippets will go on the road Monday, Feb. 13 to face Pontotoc.