Local business donates portable building to be used for COVID-19 testing

A business is Kosciusko has donated a portable building to be used for COVID-19 testing.

Jimmy’s Portable Buildings donated the building to the Trace Urgent Care drive-thru testing facility.

A Facebook post reads: “No more of that sweet young lady sitting in the blowing rain while helping our town test for coronavirus. Jimmy’s Portable Buildings of Kosciusko has temporarily donated the use of one of our buildings to help in this time of need.”

Trace Urgent Care is located at 530 Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Kosciusko.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, shortness of breath), call 662-289-9155 and set up an appointment.