Local career and technical teacher earns state’s best recognition

An instructor at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center has been named one of the best vocational teachers in the state.

Welding instructor Trey Culpepper was named Mississippi’s top high school Craft Instructor of the Year at the Mississippi Associated Builders & Contractor’s Merit Awards Banquet in Jackson.

The honor is given by The Mississippi Construction Education Foundation to celebrate the state’s top-performing craft instructors and schools for hard work and dedication to vocational education.

“If Mississippi is going to have the skilled workforce that’s needed for tomorrow, we must encourage and train those workers today,” said Mike Barkett, MCEF President. “We congratulate our winners for going above and beyond to prepare our students for career and technical professions and for ensuring that Mississippi has the resources required to support its growing construction and manufacturing industries.”

The mission of the non-profit MCEF is to promote careers, recruit capable individuals and train a quality workforce for the construction industry in Mississippi. MCEF also offers workforce training and credentialing in construction, industrial maintenance and manufacturing trades.

Pictured are (l to r) Mr. Mike Barkett-MCEF President, and Mr. Trey Culpepper-CTC Welding Instructor.