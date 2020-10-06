Local Career-Tech Student Going to Study in Nashville

Great Things Are Happening at CTC!

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center is not letting COVID-19 stop the preparation of students to become career-ready. Recently, Darren Milner, KAP Director, presented the soft skills program #It’sWorthIt to second-year students virtually using Google Meet. The program gave an overview of the skills employers are looking for in today’s employment market. Also, Robby Black, Lincoln Tech recruiter, presented a program to students in the Automotive Service, Welding, and Construction classes. The students were able to social distance to learn about the great opportunities available at Lincoln Tech in Nashville, TN. The Kosciusko-Attala CTC understands the importance of students being prepared for the working world. Pictured is Robby Black and second year welding student Kentaveous Washington. Washington has already applied and been accepted into the Lincoln Tech welding program that will begin August, 2021.