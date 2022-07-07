Local cheerleaders named UCA All-American

KHS All-Americans Front (L to R) Savannah Fulgham, Campbell Blaine, Reid Hutchinson, Raven Pernell Back (L to R) GracieKate Burrell, Akeelah Hunt, Alli Sparks, Haley Olive, and Kelly Goss

Several Kosciusko High School and junior high cheerleader have been named UCA All-Americans.

Nine KHS cheerleaders and seven KJHS cheerleaders received the honor after attending the 2022 UCA cheer camp.

To be chosen for UCA All-American, the cheerleaders had to try out in a similar fashion to trying out for the KHS or KJHS squad.



As UCA All-Americans, the cheerleaders have the opportunity to go to Disney or Hawaii, depending on age and grade, to cheer with other All-Americans in a parade.

The KJHS/KHS Cheer Squads are are coached by Manza Blaine.