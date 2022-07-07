Local cheerleaders named UCA All-American

Several Kosciusko High School and junior high cheerleader have been named UCA All-Americans.
Nine KHS cheerleaders and seven KJHS cheerleaders received the honor after attending the 2022 UCA cheer camp.
To be chosen for UCA All-American, the cheerleaders had to try out in a similar fashion to trying out for the KHS or KJHS squad.
As UCA All-Americans, the cheerleaders have the opportunity to go to Disney or Hawaii, depending on age and grade, to cheer with other All-Americans in a parade.
The KJHS/KHS Cheer Squads are are coached by Manza Blaine.