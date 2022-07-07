HomeLocalLocal cheerleaders named UCA All-American

Local cheerleaders named UCA All-American

by
KHS All-Americans Front (L to R) Savannah Fulgham, Campbell Blaine, Reid Hutchinson, Raven Pernell Back (L to R) GracieKate Burrell, Akeelah Hunt, Alli Sparks, Haley Olive, and Kelly Goss

Several Kosciusko High School and junior high cheerleader have been named UCA All-Americans.

Nine KHS cheerleaders and seven KJHS cheerleaders received the honor after attending the 2022 UCA cheer camp.

To be chosen for UCA All-American, the cheerleaders had to try out in a similar fashion to trying out for the KHS or KJHS squad.

As UCA All-Americans, the cheerleaders have the opportunity to go to Disney or Hawaii, depending on age and grade, to cheer with other All-Americans in a parade.  

The KJHS/KHS Cheer Squads are are coached by Manza Blaine.

KJHS Cheerleaders
(L to R)
Raines Ramage, Lindsay Blaine, Emerson Powers, Leeanna Biggart, Jessalyn Coats, Sara Coleman, and AaMiya Edwards

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State

PHOTO: Local State Troopers promoted

Three Lady Whippets named to All-State softball team

Zechariah Lloyd named 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Ethel High School student named alternate Student Representative for MDE

Multiple Lady Whippets named to softball All-State team