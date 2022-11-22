Video: Local church provides 100 meals for Thanksgiving

Jesus may have fed the 5,000, but a church in Attala County aimed to feed 100 families for Thanksgiving.

Abundant Life Church of God in Williamsville passed out 100 meals Monday afternoon.

The church called the outreach effort “Feeding the 100.”

“We always look for some kind of project to bless the community during the holidays…” said pastor Brian Wells.

Wells said the idea came from a program he and his wife were a part of at their former church during the 2020 COVID shutdowns.

“We got connected with a program and every two weeks we gave away 1200 boxes of food.”

For the project, members of the church packed 100 boxes filled with food Sunday night following its Thanksgiving service.

Monday, those same church members passed out the boxes to those in need, with the recipients not even having to get out of their vehicles.

Each box contained a ham, which were provided by the church, and additional canned goods and nonperishable items which were brought by members of the church.