Local clinics waiting on COVID vaccines

After the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that people ages 75 and older in Mississippi are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, local clinics are waiting for vaccines to be delivered.

Officials with Premier Medical Group in Kosciusko said they have requested doses from the Department of Health. Clinic Administrator Wes Carter said the clinic has gotten several phone calls from people wanting to get the vaccine.

Statewide, 174 private clinics have expressed interest in vaccinating patients.

Vaccines are already available at 18 high-volume drive-through sites and at private clinics throughout the state.

The Department of Health will release the names of the private clinics that will be vaccinating patients in the coming days.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he aims to make those over 65 eligible for vaccinations next. (AP)