Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High

While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County.  The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week.   Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven.  The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.

