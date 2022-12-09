Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High

While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County. The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week. Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven. The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Ethel Theater Club Christmas ProgramFri, Dec 9 at 6:00pm
Greenlee Elementary
Mapalo Rescue Christmas Event BenefitSat, Dec 10 at 1:00pm
MSFit Gym
A Cozy Christmas Concert at the Attala County LibrarySat, Dec 10 at 6:00pm
Attala County Library
Kosciusko School District’s Quest Students Holiday ExtravaganzaMon, Dec 12 at 5:30pm
KJHS Auditorium